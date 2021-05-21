Fire at apartment complex near Battle Creek

Calhoun County

by: WOODTV.com staff

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire at an apartment complex near Battle Creek Friday.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at Bailey Park Apartments, located in the 1400 block of Capital Avenue North East in Pennfield Township.

A News 8 crew on the scene saw smoke and flames.

The fire started on a second flor balcony, and spread to an unoccupied third floor apartment.

Several residents won’t be going back in to the building Friday night, due to smoke and water damage.

There are no reports of injuries, but there appears to be damage to the building.

