Finalists announced for Battle Creek baseball Name the Team contest

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — After feedback from the community, the Battle Creek baseball team has announced changes to the finalists in the Name the Team contest.

When former general manager Brian Colopy purchased the franchise and extended its lease at C.O. Brown Stadium through 2026, he looked to the fans to come up with a new name for the team. Last week, seven potential names were presented for fans to vote on. The team announced Tuesday that it is changing course by announcing four finalists. This includes two names that were not included in last week’s reveal.

“The response has been more than we could have imagined. Just like in baseball, sometimes you take a big swing and you miss. We are stepping back in the box for another at bat,” Colopy said. “I can’t thank our fans and key partners enough for their feedback. We told the community that they were going to name the team and we meant it.”

After fan feedback we are introducing 2 new names with 2 previously announced names for a Final Four vote. The finalists are:

Battle Jacks ⚔️

Blue Collars 🛠

Crunchers 🥣

Doughnuts 🍩



Battle Jacks: The Battle Creek Battle Jacks pays respect to the highest submitted team name, the “Battle Cats” in a new, fun way. With the city’s cereal background, “Jacks” can refer to the popular Kellogg’s cereal “Apple Jacks”. A “Jack of All Trades” is also a figure of speech to someone with multiple skills which is prevalent for many community members in the Battle Creek area. Finally, in baseball, a “Jack” is a popular term for a home run.

Blue Collars: The Battle Creek Blue Collars was another top team name submission, and emphasizes the resiliency and toughness of the people living in the Battle Creek area. It also ties in the many skilled trades and blue collar jobs in the community. “Blue Collar” cities like Battle Creek take pride in their hard work and dedication to their craft just like the baseball players who call the Cereal City home each summer.

Crunchers: Well renowned for being the birthplace of the cereal industry, the Battle Creek “Crunchers” signifies the sound made when someone enjoys their favorite morning meal. Home to Kelloggs and Post, cereal production has been a major cornerstone to the community since the late 1800’s. This name also plays off the sound the bat can make when hitting the ball with force during the game.

Doughnuts: Battle Creek Doughnuts pays homage to the “Dough Boys” who passed through the Army training center at Camp Custer in World War I. Thousands of young American men received their first taste of military life here and enjoyed the generous hospitality of the townspeople. In baseball, a “Doughnut” is a weighted ring that fits over the end of a baseball bat, used for warming up during a baseball game. Finally, nicknamed the “breakfast capital” of the world, the Battle Creek area is home to numerous bakeries and donut shops.

The new Final Four Team Name Vote will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and ends Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. To vote, fans can click here to pick their favorite team name.

Once the votes are tallied and the winning name is selected, the team said it will schedule a reveal party to present the new name and logo to the community for the very first time.