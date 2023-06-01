GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A third and final suspect has been charged with murder in a drive-by shooting in Battle Creek last year that killed a 2-year-old.

Hashim Bell Jr. was arraigned Thursday on a charge of open murder, the Battle Creek Police Department said.

He was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday by the BCPD Gang Suppression Unit and Community Oriented Policing Services Unit while they were in the area of North Washington Avenue and Ardmoor Drive looking into a weekend shooting.

Two-year-old Kai Turner was killed when three people opened fire on his house on Cliff Street near Douglas Street in the early hours of Sept. 20. Investigators say neither Kai nor his family were the intended targets and that the shooters were aiming for people who lived in another apartment in the same house.

Three suspects, including Bell, were arrested in the following days, but only two were initially charged with murder — Martavon Nelson and Jaylen Smith, both from Battle Creek.

Police said they didn’t have enough evidence at the time to charge Bell — but now they do.

Nelson and Smith’s cases have been sent on to trial.