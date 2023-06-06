BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek couple has been sentenced to months in prison and over $150,000 in fines for collecting COVID-19 relief money through a fake nonprofit and dishonest applications, U.S. attorneys say.

Antonio Mixon was sentenced to four months in prison and Keturah Mixon was sentenced to 18 months in prison and will have to pay fines of $180,000. They pleaded guilty in January to fraud charges connected to COVID-19 Relief, Supplemental Security Income and Food Assistance Program totaling around $216,000.

During the pandemic, Antonio Mixon falsely claimed he ran a nonprofit organization to help Battle Creek Children called Kingdom Warriors Ministry. Federal attorneys say the nonprofit never actually operated or assisted children and had no employees. Antonio Mixon applied for and received $36,000 in grants and loans. Attorneys said he immediately withdrew it from the bank account once it was deposited.

Attorneys say Keturah Mixon hid information on her applications for SSI and the Food Assistance Program, which are meant for people experiencing economic hardship. She did not disclose that she owned several real estate properties, ran a business and had access to Antonio Mixon’s income, which would have disqualified her from the programs. She received $180,000 in funds, federal attorneys said.