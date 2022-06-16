The scene of a garage fire on Riverside Drive in Battle Creek early Thursday. (June 16, 2022)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at a garage in a neighborhood in Battle Creek early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Riverside Drive near Eastfield and Meadow Drives. A detached two-car garage became engulfed in flames according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. They said four surrounding houses suffered heat damage.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and no one was injured. One vehicle was “fully involved” and another suffered “extensive damage.,” a fire department press release said. After investigation, the Fire Marshal found that the fire was due to “faulty electrical.”

“Due to the quick response of the Battle Creek Fire Department, four homes were saved,” according to a release from the fire department.