BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek firefighters prevented an apartment from catching on fire while a motorcycle burned just outside.

The fire started just before 8 a.m. Saturday outside the back of the first floor of an apartment on Calhoun Street near 6 Mile Road in Battle Creek. Firefighters arrived to find the motorcycle on fire and flames about to spread to the apartment.

They were able to put the fire out before it spread into the building. No one was injured.

The Battle Creek Fire Department called the motorcycle fire “suspicious” and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Anyone with information should contact the Battle Creek Fire Department at 269.966.3519.