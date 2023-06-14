GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Battle Creek will soon have better access to fresh food thanks to a new store opening in the area.

“I really look at eating healthy food as a right that everyone should have,” said Devon Wilson. Wilson is the founder of Sunlight Gardens, an urban farm in Battle Creek.

When Wilson saw a local need for fresh food, he said he was inspired to act. Sunlight Gardens’ new store, called Farmacy, opens its doors Thursday.

Wilson said he plans to make Farmacy feel like a typical grocery store, with a welcoming atmosphere, consistent hours and a familiar range of products.

Kellogg Company is one supporter of the project.

“At Kellogg, we have a commitment to helping advance sustainable and equitable access to food,” Stephanie Slingerland, director of philanthropy at Kellogg Company, said.

Since education can be a barrier to eating healthy, education will be a key component of the project, Wilson said.

“I really believe that it is an investment in your health to eat good,” Wilson said.

Farmacy will accept food stamps and other assistance programs, according to Wilson.