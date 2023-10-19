BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — More officers will be on Battle Creek streets in the coming week after neighbors expressed concerns about traffic.

The Battle Creek Police department will temporarily reassign up to 13 officers to do traffic patrol, it announced Thursday. The extra officers will be on duty in city neighborhoods and commercial areas between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27. They will be focusing on speeding, aggressive and distracted driving, vehicles without license plates and other minor traffic offenses.

The amped-up patrols come after BCPD said it heard “ongoing traffic concerns” from Battle Creek residents.

BCPD reminded drivers that city and state laws require only hands-free cellphone use while driving, including sitting at a red light.