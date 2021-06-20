Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl from Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Marshall Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Holly Ankley was last seen in Marshall on West Green Street near South Kalamazoo Avenue walking her Boston Terrier.

Holly Ankney’s Boston Terrier.

Ankley is described as standing 5-foot-5, weighing about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, black shorts, black adidas sandals, a heart necklace and a nose ring. Ankney also has two tattoos, one of a face with sharp teeth on her right shoulder and another of a mushroom on her left shoulder.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the Marshall Police Department at 269.781.2596.