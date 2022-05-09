EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Emmett Township are investigating an attempted robbery that happened Friday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Bonita Drive, the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety said in a Monday release.

A suspect sprayed the victim with a chemical agent and tried to take some cash, police say. He did not succeed in taking the money and ran away.

Police say he ran down Lyda Street and then through multiple backyards while heading toward Post Avenue near Nelson Street. They believe he threw a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask and the chemical agent somewhere in that area.

If anyone has video of that area during that time or if any residents found items matching what he threw in their yard, call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.