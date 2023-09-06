TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver had to be extracted from a vehicle and was hospitalized after a crash on I-69 south of Marshall Wednesday, deputies said.

Around 5:54 p.m., Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash on I-69 near M-60 in Tekonsha Township. A semi-truck and vehicle were involved.

The driver of the vehicle had to be extracted by first responders and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not injured, deputies said.

It is not clear what led up to the crash, but the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.