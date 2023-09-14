EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver had to be freed from a car after colliding with a semi-truck on I-94 near Battle Creek Thursday morning.
It happened around 9:50 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at M-66. Michigan State Police said another car moved from the left lane to the right and sideswiped a semi-truck as it merged onto I-94.
That caused a chain-reaction crash in which another semi rear-ended another car.
The driver of that second car had to be freed by emergency crews. The driver’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The highway was closed for several hours while crews investigated and cleaned up.
MSP said neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to have been involved in the crash.