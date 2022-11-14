BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A dog was rescued from a Battle Creek house fire Sunday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., crews with the Battle Creek Fire Department were sent to a house on East Van Buren Street near Elm Street after receiving reports that smoke was coming from a home in the area.

Responding crews found smoke coming from the second floor and extinguished the fire.

BCFD said no one was home at the time of the fire but a dog was rescued.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.