GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal authorities are looking for anyone who may have undergone an unnecessary surgery performed by a Battle Creek doctor, saying those people could get restitution.

Daniel Castro pleaded guilty April 3 to making a false statement related to health care matters. Under the terms of a plea agreement, he agreed his actions related to the health care fraud charges against him would be considered at sentencing.

Castro was indicted on a slew of federal health care fraud charges in February 2022. Investigators said that while he was a doctor at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, he performed unnecessary surgeries and, in insurance paperwork, misidentified some of the surgeries he performed as higher-paying cancer procedures.

Federal investigators say anyone who underwent sinus or neck surgery as Castro’s patient between February 2015 and May 2017 may be eligible to receive restitution. Those people are asked to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office before sentencing, which they can do by calling victim witness coordinator Kathy Schuette at 616.808.2034 or victim assistance specialist Breane Warner at 616.808.2064.

If you’ve already been in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, you do not need to reach out again.

Castro is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 in a federal courtroom in Lansing.