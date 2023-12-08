BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The 911 calls from a Thanksgiving Day mass overdose in Battle Creek describe a frantic scene.

At least 10 people were found unresponsive in a home just after 4 a.m. The three 911 calls are from people who discovered them.

“Can I get an ambulance over here?” the first caller said. “As soon as possible. There’s like people passing out.”

“What do you mean people? Is there multiple people?” a 911 dispatcher questioned.

“Yeah, there’s like one laying in the house, and one passed out…” the caller responded. “There’s other people passing out. Hurry up. Please.”

A partial transcription from the second 911 call.

Seven people were taken to the emergency room. Dr. William Nettleton, the medical director for the Calhoun County Public Health Department, said the 911 callers probably saved their lives by getting help quickly.

“This could have been worse. If it wasn’t for the timely response of emergency medical services, the administration of that opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone, the giving of rescue breathing and folks getting the help that they need,” Nettleton said.

A partial transcription from the third 911 call.

He said the people who overdosed thought they were taking cocaine, but it was laced with an opioid — most likely fentanyl.

In April, seven people died after taking cocaine laced with fentanyl in several locations in Kalamazoo County.

“Folks who don’t usually use an opioid are much more likely to overdose. People who do not know that there is fentanyl or an opioid present are also more likely to overdose and when there is the presence of more than one drug even alcohol can even complicate an overdose,” Nettleton said.

He said the county is seeing overdoses at a higher rate.

“In Calhoun County, in particular, has one of the highest opioid related overdose rates in the entire state of Michigan. Probably about twice as high as neighboring Kalamazoo County,” Nettleton said.

Naloxone is available in free response kits. To find those kits, you can visit the Calhoun County Substance Abuse Council’s website.