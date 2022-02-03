Patient: Doctor facing charges performed 9 unnecessary surgeries

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A patient of a former Bronson Battle Creek doctor facing health care fraud charges says almost every procedure performed on him was deemed unnecessary.

Dr. Daniel Castro, who now lives in Texas, is facing 34 charges of healthcare fraud, according to a federal indictment.

The patient asked News 8 not to use his name but says he originally went to the ear nose and throat clinic inside Bronson Battle Creek Hospital to receive treatment for reoccurring ear infections.

“He ended up putting tubes in my ears and then he wanted to do some sinus surgery,” the patient said. “I ended up having ten surgeries and Bronson ended up voting that nine of the ten were unnecessary.”

Castro is accused of performing a type of neck and head surgery that is only supposed to be used on cancer patients on people who did not have cancer. Court documents say the doctor falsified medical records and defrauded Medicare along with private insurance companies.

The former patient News 8 spoke with says the procedures have made a lasting impact.

“I feel like I have a lot more sinus problems now,” the patient said.

Bronson Battle Creek responded to a request for comment with a statement.

“Dr. Daniel Castro was employed by Bronson Battle Creek Hospital from February 2015 until May 2017. We have fully cooperated with the investigation and case being brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids.” Bronson Battle Creek

The patient says while his conditions are not as serious as others treated by the doctor, he is hopeful Castro will be convicted.

“He’s supposed to be your doctor, that’s supposed to be someone you can trust,” he said. “I hope he ends up getting in the trouble that he deserves because he ruined a lot of people’s lives.”

Castro is scheduled to have his first court hearing regarding this case on Feb. 22.