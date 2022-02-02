Doctor accused of needless surgeries for fake illnesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former West Michigan doctor has been charged after he billed patients for unnecessary surgeries and false cancer-treating procedures several years ago.

Dr. Daniel Castro, 70, who now lives in Texas used to work at Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek from Feb. 2015 to May 2017. He was an ear, nose and throat specialist.

Federal prosecutors say Castro billed patients for performing sinus surgeries to remove dead tissue where the people did not actually need the surgery because the dead tissue did not exist.

Castro also told patients they had neck cancer and performed neck dissection surgeries when, in fact, they did not have cancer. The treatments he performed were not associated with cancer treatment at all, according to federal investigators.

Castro has been charged with 34 counts of health care fraud and eight counts of making false statements related to health care matters, according to an indictment filed Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.