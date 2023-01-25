The scene of a fatal crash in Tekonsha Township on Jan. 25, 2023. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police Marshall Post)

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after a crash with a semi-truck on a highway near Tekonsha early Wednesday, state troopers said.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on I-69 south of M-60, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators said a Mercury car was getting on the southbound freeway from a ramp when the driver, a 43-year-old Detroit man, lost control of the vehicle. It hit a guard rail, spinning in front of a semi-truck that was also headed south. The truck crashed into the car.

The driver of the car died at the scene, MSP troopers said. Police did not release his name. Investigators said he was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 44-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt, MSP said.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. MSP is investigating.