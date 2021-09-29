Detroit Lions award BC Central football with $43K grant

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Central High School football team is getting a boost from the Detroit Lions.

The Battle Creek Central Bearcats are one of the select teams to receive the pro franchise’s Touchdown in Your Town equipment grant. BC Central head coach Lorin Granger applied for the grant.

“I just don’t always have all the money that I need to make sure they have the best stuff,” Bearcats head coach Lorin Granger said. “I want them to have it, so I look for these things (grants) all the time.”

Once he found out his team was one of the squads chosen, he waited to tell his players during a film session.

“Our coach took us to the fieldhouse and made us sit down and watch film and then we were all surprised by it,” junior cornerback Breland Miller said.

“Not a lot of people get picked to do that,” senior receiver Davieon Brooks said. “So, it’s nice that they did that for us.”

Granger says the grant will help the team stay safe when they suit up. Some of the players currently play with equipment that doesn’t fit them.

“We want our kids playing with safe equipment, safety of their body is paramount in football,” Granger said. “We want them to have equipment that fits them right.”

The Bearcats will receive 41 new helmets and shoulder pads, a $2,000 check they can use to buy chocolate milk and a $43,000 check they can use on any athletic upgrade.

“With the new rules, our uniforms are illegal with how they’re designed,” Granger said. “So, we have to replace our game uniforms for next year.”

Granger says their new helmets and shoulder pads should arrive sometime this season.

“We don’t have all the money like other teams,” Miller said. “We needed this. A lot of our helmets are old, and we can’t really afford all that. This is big for us.”

The Bearcats’ next game is on Friday at Stevensville Lakeshore.