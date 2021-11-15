Detectives reopen 1988 cold case with help of Olivet College students

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Calhoun County have reopened a cold case after criminal justice students at Olivet College found potential leads in the case.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 25, 1988, deputies found a body on 29 Mile Road near V Drive in Homer Township, southeast of Battle Creek. In the early 2000s, the body was identified as James William Burton. The case has since gone cold.

Students in Olivet College’s criminal justice program reviewed the cold case as part of a class this year. They were able to identify potential leads in the case which prompted the sheriff’s office to reopen it.

Detectives are looking for anyone with information about Burton who would have been in southwest Michigan on or before September 1988.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Jon Pignataro and Detective Dave Homminga at 269.781.0880.