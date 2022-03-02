Man pleads in murder of girlfriend in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek-area man has stopped his murder trial with a plea and agreed to take investigators to where he left his girlfriend’s body.

Derek Horton pleaded no contest Wednesday to second-degree murder, the court says. Another count of murder was dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

An undated courtesy photo of Amber Griffin.

Horton agreed to take investigators to where he left his girlfriend Amber Griffin’s body, sources confirmed to News 8.

Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker told News 8 that the plea deal is conditional: if investigators don’t find Griffin, the deal is off.

Griffin, 27, of Bedford Township, was last seen June 23, 2020. Horton and Griffin’s mother reported her missing June 24. Initially, Horton said she had simply walked away from the home they shared in Bedford Township, north of Battle Creek.

Investigators were suspicious. Then they found blood in and on her car, including in the trunk. They discovered a 911 call had been made from her phone in the early hours of June 23; arguing and screaming could be heard.

That call was made from a home on Oneita Street in Battle Creek, There, police found signs of a struggle and blood on all three floors.

The owner of the home on Oneita also owns a property about half a mile away. At that second property, police found a pair of bloody women’s pants. They also found a hardware store receipt dated June 23 for an $8 shovel. When they checked the surveillance video, they said, they saw Horton buying it.

Horton was arrested June 26 and charged with Griffin’s murder.

Horton’s trial began Tuesday. The plea halted it. His sentencing has been scheduled for April 18.

Griffin left behind two children.