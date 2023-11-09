SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was arrested and charged after deputies say she and two other people stole fuel tanks from a trucking business near Albion.

Around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, an employee at Haas Trucking on Brooks Road in Sheridan Township called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to report a theft. The worker said three people were seen stealing fuel tanks and then leaving in a vehicle.

Deputies searched the area and found a vehicle matching the description on Condit Road near F-Drive S in Albion Township. A 44-year-old Springport woman was inside. Deputies questioned her and determined she was one of the three involved in the theft. While taking her into custody, deputies also found a syringe with “suspected methamphetamine.”

They also found the stolen fuel tanks, which were estimated to be worth $3,600.

The woman, who was not named by the sheriff’s office, was arrested and charged for larceny, possession of narcotics, and unrelated warrants. She was booked into the Calhoun County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the area for the other two suspects but did not find them. However, they say they may have identified them.

Anyone with information should contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.