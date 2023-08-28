MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Jackson County was arrested after allegedly arranging online to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, Calhoun County authorities say.

The suspect, a 60-year-old man from Concord whose name was not released Monday, was arrested in a sting conducted by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Rescuing, Humanity, Intervention, Neighborhood, Operations Team.

Deputies posed as a 14-year-old girl and chatted with the suspect online. The sheriff’s office said the suspect, who is a volunteer firefighter, sent photos of himself posing naked next to a fire truck. He arranged with the undercover deputies to meet the teen girl for sex.

When the suspect arrived in Marshall, he was met by deputies. The sheriff’s office said he tried to run but was arrested.

A number of sheriff’s offices in Michigan, including the one in Kalamazoo County, have teams like Calhoun County’s RHINO Team that conduct online stings to catch sex criminals. Sheriff Steve Hinkley reminded parents to be vigilant about their kids’ internet activity and talk to them about the dangers of interacting with strangers online.