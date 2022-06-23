SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people face charges after a vehicle and other items were stolen from Springfield homes.

Deputies on Thursday morning investigated multiple larcenies that had happened overnight in the area of Ridgeline Road and Carl Avenue, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Things were taken from multiple vehicles, deputies say. They say the thieves also went into a home and took multiple items, including keys to a vehicle, and then stole that vehicle.

That morning the vehicle was found on Magner Street in Battle Creek. The sheriff’s office say there were multiple people near the car.

Deputies took one into custody, while three others ran. Deputies, along with Battle Creek police, found one suspect in a nearby home and another running close by.

The suspect arrested on scene has been lodged on outstanding warrants, the sheriff’s office said. It said the two that were tracked down face multiple charges.

Officials say the fourth has not yet been found but has been identified and will face charges.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.