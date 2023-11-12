SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A neighborhood near Battle Creek woke up to their homes, vehicles, street signs and park benches vandalized, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Upton Park on Nettles Street between 28th and 26th streets in Springfield around 8:25 a.m. Sunday. They found homes, vehicles and other property in the neighborhood that had been vandalized overnight with gang signs, profanity and swastikas, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched the area for suspects but did not find any. They did find evidence, which the sheriff’s office hopes will be helpful in identifying suspects.

The office’s detective bureau is helping to investigate and the sheriff’s office said it will send extra patrols to the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism or has video surveillance in the area should contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.