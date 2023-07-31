ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect stabbed an officer during a traffic stop then led police on a chase that crossed county lines and ended in a crash, deputies say.

Monday afternoon, a vehicle was stopped by officers from the Richland Village Police Department for a stolen plate violation. The driver stabbed the officer with a pocketknife, deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect drove away and was soon spotted by deputies near E. G Avenue and N. 37th Street in Ross Township. They gave chase, following the vehicle into Calhoun County, through the Village of Augusta and into Battle Creek. Battle Creek Police officers set out spike strips that the vehicle was able to avoid.

Another round of spike strips was deployed at the intersection of Clark Road and Fort Custer Drive. The suspect then lost control and crashed. The driver was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to a Kalamazoo hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.