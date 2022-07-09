SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly took items from a Springfield business on Friday.

Around 4 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Beller Ekamjit Food Market, located at 504 Upton Avenue, for a burglar alarm.

Responding deputies learned that the business had been broken into and began an investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

A still frame from security cameras of a man who “took property” from Beller Ekamjit Food Market in Springfield on July 8, 2022. (Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said that no one was found inside the business during their search.

Security cameras showed at least one man “taking property,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247-637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.