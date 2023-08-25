An undated photo of David Wayne Burrill provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Florida man accused of hurting a deputy in a hit-and-run.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. Friday in Battle Creek, on Capital Avenue SW near its intersection with George B. Place. Deputies said they tried to stop a 2001 Mercedes-Benz, which had front-end damage and license plate EMC6654.

The car fled, but deputies found it at the dead end of George B. Place.

As deputies were getting out of their vehicle, they said 42-year-old David Wayne Burrill accelerated and hit the door of the patrol car, hurting one deputy in the process.

The sheriff’s office said due to heavy traffic, they could not find him.

A photo of the 2001 Mercedes-Benz provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. (Aug. 25, 2023)

Burrill, of Florida, was recently arrested in Battle Creek for possessing methamphetamine, and he has connections in Howard City, according to deputies.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Burrill has multiple warrants for child support and failure to appear. He is now wanted for aggravated assault causing injury, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Burrill or the Mercedes-Benz is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.