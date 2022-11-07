BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Calhoun County are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on criminal sexual assault charges.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Scott Moore, 45, is wanted on two arrest warrants for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Moore is described as being around 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880, Silent Observer at 269.964.3888, or 911.