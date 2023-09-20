SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car near Battle Creek, deputies say.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Dickman Road near its intersection with Barberry Drive, in Springfield, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

A 30-year-old Battle Creek woman was crossing West Dickman Road when she was hit by an eastbound car, deputies said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. She died there, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her name was not released Wednesday.

Deputies are investigating. The sheriff’s office said it did not believe speed or alcohol were involved.