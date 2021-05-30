Deputies: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Battle Creek area Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on W. Dickman Road at Wyndtree Drive in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a car turning onto eastbound Dickman pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, deputies say. His name was not released Sunday, with the sheriff’s office identifying him only as a 50-year-old man.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday evening, but deputies say neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to have been involved.

Dickman Road was closed for a time while emergency responders were on scene but then reopened.