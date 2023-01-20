MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men were arrested in Marshall Thursday for trying to meet up with who they thought were 14-year-old children but were really sheriff’s deputies.

A 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location to meet up with who they each thought was a 14-year-old.

The men thought they had been chatting with a teen over social media, but really it was deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office’s human trafficking intervention team, Rescuing Humanity Intervention Neighborhood Operations.

The goal of the RHINO team is to locate, identify and arrest people who use social media to meet up with children for sex.

“The internet has opened opportunities to access our children that no one had ever imagined,” Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said. “My hope is all parents should find a balance between safety and trust with your child. Digital access to our children is everywhere, and you as a parent should be too.”

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the men.