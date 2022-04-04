SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was involved in a crash after being shot in Springfield Sunday night.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10 p.m. Sunday law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting and a large crowd on 25th Street near the intersection of Avenue A.

While responding to the shooting, authorities were called to a crash at the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue A in Springfield. One of the people involved in the crash was identified as the shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim, a 25-year-old Springfield man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were life-threatening.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.0912.