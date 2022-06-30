SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after going into a Springfield bank with a gun on his back on Thursday, deputies say.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. at Omni Credit Union, located on W. Dickman Road near Avenue A. The man had a loaded semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun with an extended magazine strapped to his back, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he also had a handgun in his waistband and an AR-15 rifle in his trunk.

Deputies say he had an alleged bank issue and told employees at a different location that he was “going to show up and raise some hell.”

One bank employee spoke with him and the rest were in the bank’s vault until deputies arrived and arrested him, the sheriff’s office said.