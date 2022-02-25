Deputies: Man robbed after going to meet woman from internet

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was pistol-whipped and robbed when he went to meet up with a woman he met online, deputies say.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the 26-year-old from Colon went to Pennfield Township near Battle Creek to see the woman. Once he got to the prearranged meeting spot, a strange man got in his car, pulled handgun and hit the victim with it.

The suspect made the victim drive to a bank in Bedford Township and get money from an ATM, deputies said.

The suspect then stole the victim’s car, leaving him behind. The victim went to a nearby convenience store and called 911.

He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the attacker. Anyone with information can call deputies at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.