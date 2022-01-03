Footprints in snow lead deputies to burglary suspect

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested after he was found walking down the street with items stolen from a house near Marshall.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday to a house on J Drive N. near the intersection of 14 Mile Road in Marshall Township after residents in the area noticed footprints in the snow around a house. The homeowners were known to be out of town.

Deputies checked the house and found out that it had been broken into. They followed the footprints then found some of the stolen items in a tree line several miles away. Deputies continued to follow the footprints out to 28 Mile Road where one of the suspects was walking down the street carrying some of the stolen items, according to a CCSO news release.

The suspect told deputies that some more items from the break-in were at a house on 28 Mile Road. Deputies also found items, including a firearm, from another break-in earlier in the week. The items were returned to the victims, the release said.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Albion man, was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.