LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after he allegedly dragged his ex-girlfriend out of a house and fired a gun at her and a man early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to B Drive South near 2 Mile Road after receiving a report about a felonious assault.

Responding deputies learned that a woman’s ex-boyfriend, a 34-year-old Leroy Township man, came to the home and dragged her out of the house by her hair and into the front yard. While the woman was on the ground, he fired a gun at her.

A man who was inside the home then came out and the Leroy Township man fired a gun at him before driving off, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was hurt.

Deputies found the man at his home where he was taken into custody. He is being held on one count of kidnapping and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

The case remains under investigation.