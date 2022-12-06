ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man barged into a home north of Athens Tuesday morning and attacked two people, deputies say.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Mulberry Avenue off of Q Drive S, west of M-66 in Athens Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the man got into the home through an unlocked door, shot a woman “several times at close range with (a) BB pistol.” One of the victims also reported hit by the butt of the BB pistol. The suspect then drove off.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect and victims know one another, deputies said.

One of the victims gave a description of the suspect’s car. A deputy soon spotted it on M-66 near B Drive S, just south of Battle Creek, and pulled the driver over. Deputies say they found the BB pistol when they searched the car.

The 22-year-old from Battle Creek was jailed on felony charges, though a Tuesday afternoon release did not immediately list exactly what those charges were. His name was not released pending arraignment.