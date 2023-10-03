ECKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was airlifted to the hospital after a single-car crash near Marshall.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said around 6 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a crash on Homer Road between Stuart Lake Road and B Drive S in Eckford Township, south of Marshall.

Investigators said the vehicle did not follow the curve, left the roadway and overturned.

The driver, a 31-year-old Clarendon Township man, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880.