SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a burglary where they said cigarettes, alcohol and cash were stolen.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. The burglar alarm went off at Bellar’s Mart on Upton Avenue between 12th and 14th Streets, calling sheriff’s deputies to the scene.

When they arrived, deputies found that the store had been broken into, but they said they did not find anyone in the store. Michigan State Police K-9 team came out and helped Calhoun County deputies search the area. They determined the suspects might have fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Deputies say store surveillance cameras showed a man in the store at the time the burglar alarm was activated. However, they say they believe that there were two men involved. Deputies do not have anyone in custody.

The sheriff’s office said “an abundance” of cigarettes, alcohol and money were stolen, including the cash register.

Anyone who knows who these suspects could be or any other information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0800 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.