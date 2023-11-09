SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for three minor suspects after witnesses say shots were fired in a neighborhood near Battle Creek.

Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Richfield Avenue and Reynolds Road for reports of shots fired.

Witnesses said a group of six to eight minors were fighting in the road and shots were fired. When deputies arrived, they searched the area but “involved parties” were gone, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and collected home surveillance footage. They were able to identify three suspects who are minors, but deputies did not reveal their identities. It is unclear how much they were involved. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.