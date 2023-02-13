PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a man who fired a gun at another man after an early Monday morning fight in Pennfield Township.

Around 12:15 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Capital Avenue NE near Hopkins Street after receiving a report about a shooting in the area.

When deputies arrived they found the man who had been shot at. He was not hurt.

The man who fired the gun has taken off before deputies arrived. A Battle Creek police dog tracked the man to an apartment complex before losing the trail, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said they know who the man is and are looking for him.

Several witnesses told deputies that two men got into a fight shortly before the shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247-637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.

The shooting remains under investigation.