SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a Monday morning hit and run in Springfield.
Around 11:40 a.m., a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was hit while the deputy was handling a separate incident on West Dickman Road near Forest Street. The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not hurt.
The driver took off from the scene. He is described as a white man driving a black Impala with no license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.