SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a Monday morning hit and run in Springfield.

Around 11:40 a.m., a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was hit while the deputy was handling a separate incident on West Dickman Road near Forest Street. The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not hurt.

The driver took off from the scene. He is described as a white man driving a black Impala with no license plate.

Photo of the driver who was involved in a hit and run in Springfield. (May 30, 2022)

Photo of the black Impala that was involved in a hit and run in Springfield. (May 30, 2022)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.