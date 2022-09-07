CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 4 a.m. Sunday, several people called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reporting destroyed mailboxes that had been set on fire in Convis Township.

The sheriff’s office said there will now be extra patrols in the township and nearby areas. Deputies said they have contacted the United States Postal Inspection Service to help investigate.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking people in and around Convis Township to report any suspicious vehicles or people.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.