SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a man who drew a gun on someone at a gas station outside of Battle Creek.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday at the Sunoco gas station on N. 20th Street near Betterly Road in Springfield. A victim told deputies that the suspect, driving a black Dodge Journey, pulled into the gas station, driving “recklessly.”

The victim and suspect had an argument about driving and the suspect drew a pistol from his sweatshirt and pointed it at the victim. The victim told the gas station employee to call 911 and then the suspect then drove away, heading north on 20th Street.

Gas station surveillance footage captured the moment.

This still image from surveillance video shows a man who pointed a gun at a driver at the Sunoco on 20th Street near Betterly Road in Springfield on Sept. 19, 2022.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.