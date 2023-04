ECKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating the death of a 5-month-old in Eckford Township.

On Thursday around 8 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 23 1/2 Mile Road near J Drive S after receiving a report about an unresponsive 5-month-old.

The infant was taken to the hospital where they died, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

The death remains under investigation.