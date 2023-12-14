SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it was called around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to a welfare check at the Avenue A Trailer Park in Springfield.

After they arrived, the sheriff’s office said deputies found out that the woman inside may have been injured. Deputies forced entry and found the 54-year-old woman had died.

Deputies were able to identify a person of interest who had prior contact with the victim.

Illinois State Police found a vehicle in Bloomington matching the description of the person of interest’s car. Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop. After a police chase, the sheriff’s office said the person of interest, a 57-year-old Battle Creek resident, was arrested on unrelated charges.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating this as a suspicious death while it awaits an official cause of death to be determined by the Calhoun County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.