Deputies investigate how 2 women died near Marshall

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are working to find out how two women whose bodies were found near Marshall died.

The bodies were found Sunday afternoon at a home Spruce Tree Mobile Home Park on 18 1/2 Mile Road at Partello Road in Marengo Township. Deputies who went there on a welfare check discovered them.

The two women were identified as Betsy Karlene Marshall, 45, and Cheyenne Marie Marshall, 18.

Deputies said the remains were in “a state of decomposition.” So far, there have been no signs of foul play. Toxicology tests are pending; they should help determine what caused the deaths.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.