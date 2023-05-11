PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating three separate shootings that injured two people in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the first shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on E. Coolidge Avenue near North Avenue in Pennfield Township, north of Battle Creek.

Deputies found a man had been shot. He was treated at the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said were not considered life-threatening.

A 48-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue A in Springfield.

The sheriff’s office said suspects inside a grey sedan fired multiple shots at another vehicle. No one was injured, but the car was damaged.

No arrests have been made in the second shooting.

Then around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called for a report of a shooting on Hopkins Street near East Avenue N. in Pennfield Township.

When deputies arrived, they found several bullet casings and three vehicles damaged by gunfire. A man went to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown if the three shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call CCSO’s Detective Division at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.