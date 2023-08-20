ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a riding lawnmower was killed in a crash with a car near Albion Sunday, deputies say.

Around 12:15 p.m., a car driven by a 20-year-old from Springport was headed west on D Drive South near Condit Road in Albion Township when it crashed into a lawnmower riding in the road, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawnmower was being driven by a 69-year-old Albion Township man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.